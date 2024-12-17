National News
ticker

Fatal MMA fight near Edmonton linked to company cited in death of U.K. boxer

December 17, 2024 39 views

EDMONTON-(CP)-A mixed martial arts organizer being questioned by police about an Alberta fighter’s death is linked to a company earlier cited for safety concerns after a novice boxer died in the United Kingdom. A senior coroner in Worcestershire, England, urges in a report that U.K.-based Ultra Events Ltd. improve its safety standards following the 2022 death of fighter Dominic Chapman. The company’s website promotes MMA and boxing fights, comedy shows and adventure trips. “Chapman sustained a fatal head injury in the course of a charity boxing match organized by Ultra Events Ltd.,” coroner David Reid says in the report. “In my opinion, there is a concern that future deaths will occur unless action is taken.” Reid’s report was dated June 6. Almost six months later near Edmonton, on Nov. 25,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Harassment investigation clears Navajo president and stokes new wave of political upheaval

December 17, 2024 25

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Political turmoil erupted within one of the largest Native American tribes…

Read more
National News

Bill to have Inuktut on election ballots gains traction

December 17, 2024 27

By Kira Wronska Dorward Local Journalism Initiative nuktut is a step closer to being included on…

Read more