Fatal MMA fight near Edmonton linked to company cited in death of U.K. boxer

EDMONTON-(CP)-A mixed martial arts organizer being questioned by police about an Alberta fighter’s death is linked to a company earlier cited for safety concerns after a novice boxer died in the United Kingdom. A senior coroner in Worcestershire, England, urges in a report that U.K.-based Ultra Events Ltd. improve its safety standards following the 2022 death of fighter Dominic Chapman. The company’s website promotes MMA and boxing fights, comedy shows and adventure trips. “Chapman sustained a fatal head injury in the course of a charity boxing match organized by Ultra Events Ltd.,” coroner David Reid says in the report. “In my opinion, there is a concern that future deaths will occur unless action is taken.” Reid’s report was dated June 6. Almost six months later near Edmonton, on Nov. 25,…



