Cayuga man facing three counts of sexual assault

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – A 31-year-old Cayuga, Ont., man is facing sexual assault charges in connection with an ongoing historical sexual assault investigation. The Haldimand County detatchment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched an investigation November 25, 2024, into a report of a series of sexual assault incidents that took place between May 2024 and November 2024 at a Talbot Street address. As a result, a man was taken into custody without incident. Joseph Caruso, 31, of Cayuga has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga on a later date. The Haldimand County OPP Major Crime Unit continues to investigate, as investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact…



