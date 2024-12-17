National News
ticker

Cayuga man facing three counts of sexual assault

December 17, 2024 37 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON –  A  31-year-old Cayuga, Ont., man is facing  sexual assault charges in connection with an ongoing historical sexual assault investigation. The Haldimand County detatchment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched an investigation  November 25, 2024,  into a report of a series of sexual assault incidents that took place between May 2024 and November 2024 at a Talbot Street address. As a result,  a man was taken into custody without incident.   Joseph Caruso, 31, of Cayuga has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga on a later date. The Haldimand County OPP Major Crime Unit continues to investigate, as investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Harassment investigation clears Navajo president and stokes new wave of political upheaval

December 17, 2024 24

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Political turmoil erupted within one of the largest Native American tribes…

Read more
National News

Bill to have Inuktut on election ballots gains traction

December 17, 2024 27

By Kira Wronska Dorward Local Journalism Initiative nuktut is a step closer to being included on…

Read more