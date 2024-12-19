National News
Two Brantford men facing firearms charges

December 19, 2024 5 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-Two Brantford men have been arrested and are facing charges after two firearms were seized by city police during a search of a  Sheridan Street residence, December 18, 2024. Brantford police executed the search warrant after  receiving a report of an assault involving a firearm that occurred on Sunday, December 15, 2024. An investigation was launched by the Brantford Police Service Drug and Firearm Enforcement Unit and BPS Major Crime. On December 18, 2024, at about 3:34 p.m., with the assistance of the BPS Emergency Response Team and the BPS Ident Unit, a search warrant was executed at the Sheridan Street home. As a result, two firearms were located and seized and two men, ages 40 and 41 from Brantford,  both  found in violation of firearms prohibitions, were arrested…

