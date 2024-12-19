National News
Nancy Karetak-Lindell, former MP, appointed as Nunavut Senator

December 19, 2024 4 views

(CP)-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced two new appointments to the Senate, including Nunavut’s first ever member of Parliament. Trudeau announced the appointments of Nancy Karetak-Lindell, who will fill Nunavut’s only Senate seat, and former Nova Scotia cabinet minister Allister Surette, on Thursday. The appointments are formally made by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon after recommendations from the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments. Karetak-Lindell was elected as a Liberal MP in 1997 after playing a key role in negotiations to establish Nunavut as its own political riding two years before it achieved status as a territory. She would represent the territory for more than a decade and served for a time as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of natural resources. In 2022, she was named as a member of…

