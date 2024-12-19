National News
Sussex-area wind farm aims to be up and running next month

December 19, 2024 4 views

By Andrew Bates Local Journalism Initiative reporter Active construction has concluded on a $90-million wind farm project near Sussex and its developer hopes it will be fully operational by the end of January. Work started on the Neweg Energy Project in Penobsquis, about 20 km away from Sussex, in April. The six-turbine, 25.2 MW project is a co-development by Halifax-based firm Natural Forces and an investment group representing New Brunswick’s eight Mig’maq First Nations. A 30-year purchase agreement was reached with NB Power in January. A press release last week from J.D. Irving, Ltd. said that construction on the project “was completed in late September,” with subsidiaries Gulf Operators handling civil construction, including preparation of access roads and building pads, and Irving Equipment using a 770-ton crane to help install…

