Ontario appoints reviewer for Catholic school board after pricey Italy art trip

BRANT COUNTY -(CP)-Ontario has appointed a reviewer to look into expenses at the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board after four trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art in July. Education Minister Jill Dunlop calls the board’s use of public money “appalling.” Aaron Shull, who is currently the managing director and general counsel at the Centre for International Governance Innovation, has also been tasked with examining the board’s conflict of interest and accountability policies. The four trustees who went to Italy have promised to pay back the trip expenses and look at donations or other funding to offset the cost of the artwork. The Brantford Expositor reported that the art purchased in Italy included life-sized, hand-painted wooden statues of St. Padre Pio…

