Liard First Nation members organize meeting amid concerns regarding leadership, finances

Dene Ā́ Nezen in Liard First Nation has organized a meeting with membership and council regarding the community’s confidence in their leadership. The group of Liard First Nation members formed in October after the First Nation’s council publicly shared a letter of no confidence on social media. The group is petitioning for the immediate resignation of the current chief and council, and the scheduling of early elections. According to their website, they also want the development and implementation of a constitution for the First Nation and a code of conduct for leadership, among other demands. The meeting was announced over social media, and it will take place at the Watson Lake Rec Centre building on the evening of Dec. 17, 2024. There will be two resolutions on the agenda for…
Related Posts
First Nations water act obstructed by Conservatives: Hajdu
December 19, 2024 16
By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THUNDER BAY — Reaching a consensus on Parliament Hill…
No charges against Mounties in arrest of prominent Alberta chief
December 19, 2024 17
Canadian Press-Alberta’s police watchdog says there’s no evidence an offence was committed when Mounties used force…