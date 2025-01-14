National News
ticker

Ecotour grizzlies less likely to encounter conflict with humans, B.C. study suggests

January 14, 2025 25 views

(Canadian Press) Grizzly bears that visited ecotourism areas along a river on the province’s central coast were less likely than others to encounter conflict with people in communities downstream, a new study by British Columbia-based researchers has found. Jason Moody with the Nuxalk Nation’s fisheries and wildlife program said the research shows ecotourism done right is not a driving factor in conflict between bears and humans. “The findings were pretty clear that if you’re viewing bears in the right way … (it) does not predispose them to bear-human conflicts later on,” said Moody, who contributed to the study and runs an ecotour operation based in Bella Coola. Stories, songs and dances passed down through generations show the Nuxalk and other First Nations along B.C.’s coast have long coexisted with bears,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Freeland to announce Liberal leadership bid within the next week

January 14, 2025 28

(CP)-Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland will announce her intention to run for the Liberal party leadership…

Read more
National News

Nunavut’s new senator sets her priorities

January 14, 2025 25

By Kira Wronska Dorward Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A year after the retirement of former Nunavut…

Read more