Nunavut’s new senator sets her priorities

January 14, 2025 25 views

By Kira Wronska Dorward Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A year after the retirement of former Nunavut senator Dennis Patterson, the long-awaited announcement about his successor was made on  Dec. 19 with Nancy Karetak-Lindell named as the territory’s new  representative in the Red Chamber. When asked if the appointment came as a surprise, she replied, “Yes  and no. I wasn’t doing much after I retired, but people kept asking me  if I was putting my name in, and the more I thought about it, I thought,  maybe this is a, hopefully, last thing I could do to help Nunavut in a  different way.” Karetak-Lindell, who calls Arviat home, described the application process as similar to a normal job interview with a committee. She called being selected “a great honour. My life’s…

