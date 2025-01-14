Nunavut’s new senator sets her priorities

By Kira Wronska Dorward Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A year after the retirement of former Nunavut senator Dennis Patterson, the long-awaited announcement about his successor was made on Dec. 19 with Nancy Karetak-Lindell named as the territory’s new representative in the Red Chamber. When asked if the appointment came as a surprise, she replied, “Yes and no. I wasn’t doing much after I retired, but people kept asking me if I was putting my name in, and the more I thought about it, I thought, maybe this is a, hopefully, last thing I could do to help Nunavut in a different way.” Karetak-Lindell, who calls Arviat home, described the application process as similar to a normal job interview with a committee. She called being selected “a great honour. My life’s…



