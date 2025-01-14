One in 10 Canadians live in places susceptible to green transition disruption: report

(CP)-One in 10 Canadians live in communities susceptible to workforce disruption from the transition to a greener economy, a new report suggests while underlining solutions that could help those regions adapt. The Institute for Research on Public Policy says governments in Canada have work to do to support the 68 communities it identified as susceptible on the path to drastically lowering Canada’s emissions. While existing programs offer some support, “they are not equipped to guide communities through large-scale economic and societal transformations,” said the report published Tuesday, the first in a series of planned IRPP policy briefs and community profiles delving into the issue. The report highlights recommendations to better direct investments to communities that need it most and increase local-level input when charting the energy transition. Canada’s effort to…



