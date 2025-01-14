National News
ticker

One in 10 Canadians live in places susceptible to green transition disruption: report

January 14, 2025 32 views

(CP)-One in 10 Canadians live in communities susceptible to workforce disruption from the transition to a greener economy, a new report suggests while underlining solutions that could help those regions adapt. The Institute for Research on Public Policy says governments in Canada have work to do to support the 68 communities it identified as susceptible on the path to drastically lowering Canada’s emissions. While existing programs offer some support, “they are not equipped to guide communities through large-scale economic and societal transformations,” said the report published Tuesday, the first in a series of planned IRPP policy briefs and community profiles delving into the issue. The report highlights recommendations to better direct investments to communities that need it most and increase local-level input when charting the energy transition. Canada’s effort to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Freeland to announce Liberal leadership bid within the next week

January 14, 2025 31

(CP)-Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland will announce her intention to run for the Liberal party leadership…

Read more
National News

Ecotour grizzlies less likely to encounter conflict with humans, B.C. study suggests

January 14, 2025 30

(Canadian Press) Grizzly bears that visited ecotourism areas along a river on the province’s central coast…

Read more