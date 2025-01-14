Panellists named for teacher disciplinary matters

By Maggie Macintosh Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A POLICE officer, a First Nations lawyer and a community-health program manager are among a dozen people who’ve been chosen to serve as panellists in disciplinary cases involving teachers under a new Manitoba Education Department professional registry and complaint process. Bobbi Taillefer, the province’s first independent education commissioner, has the discretion to dismiss or investigate reports made regarding allegations of improper teacher conduct. Calling a disciplinary panel is one of the options available to her. The new system, which is intended to increase transparency to the disciplinary process, launched just over a week ago online (edu.gov.mb.ca/k12/commissioner). Members of the public and employers are able to flag incidents to the commissioner’s office via separate forms available on the web page. There is also a…



