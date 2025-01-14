Uncategorized

Panellists named for teacher disciplinary matters

January 14, 2025 23 views

By Maggie Macintosh Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A POLICE officer, a First Nations lawyer and a community-health program manager are among a dozen people who’ve been chosen to serve as panellists in disciplinary cases involving teachers under a new Manitoba Education Department professional registry and complaint process. Bobbi Taillefer, the province’s first independent education commissioner, has the discretion to dismiss or investigate reports made regarding allegations of improper teacher conduct. Calling a disciplinary panel is one of the options available to her. The new system, which is intended to increase transparency to the disciplinary process, launched just over a week ago online (edu.gov.mb.ca/k12/commissioner). Members of the public and employers are able to flag incidents to the commissioner’s office via separate forms available on the web page. There is also a…

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

CP NewsAlert: No charges against officers in arrest of prominent Alberta chief

December 19, 2024 103

ALBERT-(CP)-Alberta’s police watchdog says there’s no evidence an offence was committed when Mounties used force to…

Read more
Uncategorized

NDP MP calls on Boissonnault to resign over false claims to Indigenous identity

November 19, 2024 155

The Canadian Press-A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over…

Read more