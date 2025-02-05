National News
First Nation chief feels good about collaboration with B.C. government

February 5, 2025 41 views

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune Chief Roger William of Xeni Gwet’in First Nation feels positive about the opportunities to collaborate with the provincial government following the B.C. cabinet and First Nations Leaders’ Gathering. Chief William was among the more than 1,000 First Nation representatives who attended the Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 gathering in Vancouver. Xeni Gwet’in First Nation, located 200 kilometres west of Williams Lake, is one of six communities which make up the Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG). “I like what I heard,” said Chief William about the discussion which took place. He contrasted this to the concerning language he heard from certain members of the Conservative party during the last provincial election, language he described as “backward” and threatening the strides made…

