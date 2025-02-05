Six Nations people hitting border problems

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND– Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill knew a week ago that Six Nations people attempting to cross into the United States could find themselves facing border problems. Elected Chief Hill, in a press statement today ( Feb., 5, 2025) community members could be facing problems crossing the border. She said she received notice from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) January 25th, 2025 that border patrols were being increased on both land and air. Elected Chief Hill’s statement said a Black Hawk helicopter with the RCMP logo will be used for air patrols. In the statement she told community members “If you see this helicopter, it does NOT mean a specific threat or danger exists in the area.” The statement says the additional measures “are…
