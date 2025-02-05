National News
Two Arrested in Simcoe Home Invasion Investigation

February 5, 2025 57 views

INCREASED POLICE PRESENCE IN SIMCOE  NORFOLK COUNTY, ON –  Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two people in connection with an ongoing home invasion investigation in Simcoe. At about 3:47 a.m.  Wednesday, February 5, 2025,  Norfolk County OPP Detachment officers with the West Region OPP Emergency Response Team and the West Region OPP Canine Unit, responded to a home invasion on Nixon Road in Simcoe, Norfolk County. Investigators found that a group of four to five individuals forcibly entered a residence and once inside, ” interacted with three occupants, during which one occupant was physically assaulted and sustained minor injuries” The suspects then fled the area, with some observed departing in a white van. The suspects, described as black and Caucasian males, were wearing face coverings and dressed…

