Two Arrested in Simcoe Home Invasion Investigation

INCREASED POLICE PRESENCE IN SIMCOE NORFOLK COUNTY, ON – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two people in connection with an ongoing home invasion investigation in Simcoe. At about 3:47 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Norfolk County OPP Detachment officers with the West Region OPP Emergency Response Team and the West Region OPP Canine Unit, responded to a home invasion on Nixon Road in Simcoe, Norfolk County. Investigators found that a group of four to five individuals forcibly entered a residence and once inside, ” interacted with three occupants, during which one occupant was physically assaulted and sustained minor injuries” The suspects then fled the area, with some observed departing in a white van. The suspects, described as black and Caucasian males, were wearing face coverings and dressed…



