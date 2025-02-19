Six Nations Valentine’s march remembers Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women

Six Nations hosts Valentines Day Memorial Walk Photos by: Jim C. Powless By Joshua Santos Writer It was a day of love and solidarity as men and women came out in droves to show support during the fourth annual Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, Girls, Men, Boys and Two-Spirited Valentine’s Day Memorial Walk in Ohsweken. “Love comes in different forms and shapes,” said Danielle Williams, intake at Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services. “It can be with your partner, family, community; love is love and we’re going to support that in any way we can.” Community members from Six Nations, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and surrounding areas walked from Ganohkwasra to Veterans’ Park “The hard reality we’re putting out is that a lot of our missing and murdered are…
