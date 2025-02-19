Local News
Slider

Six Nations Valentine’s march remembers Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women

February 19, 2025 35 views
Families, friends and supporters hit Chiefswood Road at Six Nations of the Grand River on Feb. 14, for a Valentine’s march through Ohsweken taking part in the annual Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Day Memorial March, an annual event honouring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) across Canada. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Six Nations hosts Valentines Day Memorial Walk Photos by: Jim C. Powless By Joshua Santos Writer It was a day of love and solidarity as men and women came out in droves to show support during the fourth annual Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, Girls, Men, Boys and Two-Spirited Valentine’s Day Memorial Walk in Ohsweken. “Love comes in different forms and shapes,” said Danielle Williams, intake at Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services. “It can be with your partner, family, community; love is love and we’re going to support that in any way we can.” Community members from Six Nations, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and surrounding areas walked from Ganohkwasra to Veterans’ Park “The hard reality we’re putting out is that a lot of our missing and murdered are…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Some First Nations in Kiiwetinoong have no voting locations yet

February 19, 2025 22

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter SIOUX LOOKOUT – Cat Lake has a polling location…

Read more
National News

Nuu-chah-nulth dancers get ready to ring in the Nisga’a new year at Hoobiyee 2025

February 19, 2025 25

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ty-Histanis, BC – Excitement is building for Hoobiyee 2025,…

Read more