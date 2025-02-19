Six Nations Councillor wants strategic housing plan

Six Nations Councillor Helen Miller is calling again for Six Nations to champion its own Strategic Housing Plan after attending a housing conference in Thunder Bay. Councillor Helen Miller told the February 11 Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) meeting she had attended the 22nd First Nations Housing Conference it reinforced her belief Six Nations should have a strategic housing plan. Miller said while the conference offered different workshops she attended one that focused on creating a strategic plan for housing. “I thought it was excellent, and I’ve been fighting for this council to do a strategic plan for housing,” she said. At the same time she said she she wouldn’t suggest SNEC attend again because the conference was northern focused. “A lot of the stuff wasn’t relevant to us. It…



