Brant Health hosting vaccination clinics amidst measles outbreak

February 19, 2025 23 views

By Joshua Santos Writer A measles outbreak near Six Nations has prompt health officials in outside communities to establish vaccination clinics to stop the spread of the disease. Grand Erie Public Health says there are currently 48 confirmed cases, six adults and 42 children, in the Grand Erie region. The region includes Haldimand County, Norfolk County, Brantford, and Brant County. It is investigating an additional 11 confirmed measle cases in Norfolk County. “Measles is a serious, but preventable illness that can impact people of all ages,” said Shawn Falcao, communications advisor for Grand Erie Public Health. “Our focus remains on preventing the spread of measles with vaccination. Many of our residents work, live, play, and worship in neighbouring communities, which is why GEPH is focusing efforts on preventing further transmission.”…

