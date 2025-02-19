Delays and denials: Six Nations mother struggles with Jordan’s Principle program

By Joshua Santos Writer Kasey Jamieson expected timely assistance when she applied for funding to Jordan’s Principle . Instead she faced delays, bureaucratic red tape and mounting frustration. She waited nearly an entire year before funds in the form of gift cards were released to help her support her child. “I go nights without eating dinner just so my child can eat,” she told Turtle Island News. “The funds were for her, so why should I take away her funds that are going to put food in her mouth,” she said. Jamieson is on social assistance and applied for Jordan’s Principle to supplement her income. She said a Jordan’s Principle worker told her about the program advising her to apply. The worker told her it would be a fast process but…



