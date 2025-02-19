Brant OPP seeking information on Paris break-in after thieves ram truck into store

PARIS, ONT- Brant County Ontario Provincial Police are appealing to the public for information after an early morning break-in at a business on Grand River Street North in Paris over the weekend. Brant OPP responded to the business on Feb. 16 at about 3:53 a.m. after the owner received an alarm notification. Officers arrived to discover shattered glass, bent security bars, and multiple overturned shelves inside the store. Police say merchandise worth more than $3,000 was stolen. Surveillance footage showed that at about 3:36 a.m., a red pickup truck, bearing Ontario licence plate BZ93765, smashed into the building. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Hamilton before the incident. Footage also captured three masked suspects wearing hooded sweaters, gloves, and sunglasses quickly gathering items before fleeing…



