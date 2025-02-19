National News
ticker

Brantford Police Service issue advisory after multiple reports of scams

February 19, 2025 20 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service (BPS)  have issued an advisory to the public  after receiving multiple reports of several ongoing scams. BPS are asking the public to share the following information to help spread awareness and notify anyone who may be especially vulnerable. BPS said these fraudsters can be very convincing and often target seniors. BPS would like to remind the public not to provide your PIN access codes or bank cards to anyone. When in doubt, call your bank directly or visit your bank in person to confirm legitimacy. If you feel an activity being requested of you is suspicious, please contact your bank or the Brantford Police Service for guidance. Some of the common scams reported to police involve the following: Gift Card Purchase Reports have been received…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Some First Nations in Kiiwetinoong have no voting locations yet

February 19, 2025 12

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter SIOUX LOOKOUT – Cat Lake has a polling location…

Read more
National News

Nuu-chah-nulth dancers get ready to ring in the Nisga’a new year at Hoobiyee 2025

February 19, 2025 13

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ty-Histanis, BC – Excitement is building for Hoobiyee 2025,…

Read more