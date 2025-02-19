Brantford Police Service issue advisory after multiple reports of scams

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service (BPS) have issued an advisory to the public after receiving multiple reports of several ongoing scams. BPS are asking the public to share the following information to help spread awareness and notify anyone who may be especially vulnerable. BPS said these fraudsters can be very convincing and often target seniors. BPS would like to remind the public not to provide your PIN access codes or bank cards to anyone. When in doubt, call your bank directly or visit your bank in person to confirm legitimacy. If you feel an activity being requested of you is suspicious, please contact your bank or the Brantford Police Service for guidance. Some of the common scams reported to police involve the following: Gift Card Purchase Reports have been received…



