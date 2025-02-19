Driver charged following traffic stop in Brantford

BRANTFORD, ONT-A routine traffic stop by Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) led to several charges against a driver Tuesday (Feb. 18 2025) morning in Brantford. OPP said officers stopped a vehicle on Erie Avenue at about 10:18 a.m and while conducting an investigation and determined the driver was operating the vehicle despite having a suspended license and in breach of a court-ordered condition. A 32-year-old Brantford woman was charged with failure to comply with an undertaking and driving while under suspension. Police say the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. The OPP reminds all motorists of the importance of complying with court-ordered conditions and ensuring they are properly licensed before operating a motor vehicle. Anyone with information related to…



