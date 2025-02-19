National News
Guns, Fentanyl, and Teddy Bear-Shaped Drugs Seized in Six Nations Police Bust

February 19, 2025 35 views

Six Nations Police seized weapons, bulk ammunition, cocaine and fentanyl as part of Project Neo (Six Nations Police Photo)   By Joshua Santos Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Four people are facing a series of drug charges after a lengthy Six Nations Police (SNP)  drug trafficking investigation, dubbed Project Neo, resulted in 60 charges being laid, the seizure of firearms, fentanyl and other illicit drugs and the arrest of a man suspected of delivering drugs to Six Nations in a taxi. The arrests over two days saw two men from Brantford and two others from the Toronto area arrested . Project Neo arrests began on  Feb., 13th when  SNP arrested a man who arrived at a Chiefswood Road address by taxi. Police investigators searched the vehicle and seized a loaded…

