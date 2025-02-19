Nuu-chah-nulth dancers get ready to ring in the Nisga’a new year at Hoobiyee 2025

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ty-Histanis, BC – Excitement is building for Hoobiyee 2025, a two-day celebration of Indigenous dance and culture set to illuminate Vancouver’s PNE Forum on Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 1. Pronounced HOO-bee-yay, the event is guided by the emergence of the first crescent moon in late winter and marks the beginning of the Nisga’a new year. The Nisga’a people have lived in the Nass River Valley of British Columbia’s northwest coast since before recorded time. In Vancouver, the Nisga’a Ts’amiks Vancouver Society represents over 2,000 Nisga’a citizens who reside within the Greater Vancouver, Victoria and Vancouver Island regions. Each year, the Nisga’a Ts’amiks Vancouver Society hosts Hoobiyee, extending invitations to dance groups from other Nations to join the festivities. Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation…



