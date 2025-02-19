National News
ticker

Nuu-chah-nulth dancers get ready to ring in the Nisga’a new year at Hoobiyee 2025

February 19, 2025 24 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ty-Histanis, BC – Excitement is building for Hoobiyee 2025, a two-day celebration of Indigenous dance and culture set to illuminate Vancouver’s PNE Forum on Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 1. Pronounced HOO-bee-yay, the event is guided by the emergence of the first crescent moon in late winter and marks the beginning of the Nisga’a new year. The Nisga’a people have lived in the Nass River Valley of British Columbia’s northwest coast since before recorded time. In Vancouver, the Nisga’a Ts’amiks Vancouver Society represents over 2,000 Nisga’a citizens who reside within the Greater Vancouver, Victoria and Vancouver Island regions. Each year, the Nisga’a Ts’amiks Vancouver Society hosts Hoobiyee, extending invitations to dance groups from other Nations to join the festivities. Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Some First Nations in Kiiwetinoong have no voting locations yet

February 19, 2025 22

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter SIOUX LOOKOUT – Cat Lake has a polling location…

Read more
National News

Guns, Fentanyl, and Teddy Bear-Shaped Drugs Seized in Six Nations Police Bust

February 19, 2025 42

Six Nations Police seized weapons, bulk ammunition, cocaine and fentanyl as part of Project Neo (Six…

Read more