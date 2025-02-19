National News
Some First Nations in Kiiwetinoong have no voting locations yet

February 19, 2025 20 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter SIOUX LOOKOUT – Cat Lake has a polling location lined up for the Ontario election, but it seems a lot of other First Nations in the Kiiwetinoong riding do not. The campaign manager for one of Kiiwetinoong’s candidates said Tuesday in a post on Facebook that voting locations have not been confirmed yet for many First Nations in the sprawling electoral district that includes many remote reserves. Cat Lake First Nation Chief Russell Wesley told Newswatch that’s not the case for his fly-in reserve, population 470 or so, about 180 kilometres northwest of Sioux Lookout. The polling location is set but the person to oversee the local vote won’t be on the job until later this week as he is in firefighter training,…

