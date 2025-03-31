Indigenous business grants help transform communities, UCP says

By George Lee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Macleod Gazette Grants aimed at Indigenous businesses are helping create jobs and nurture downhome success stories across Alberta, the legislature heard as the opening of an application process approached. The Aboriginal Business Investment Fund helps cover equipment and infrastructure purchases and upgrades, said Grant Hunter, the UCP member for Taber-Warner in the far south of the province. Supported businesses create jobs while generating revenue and economic stability within their communities, he added. Alberta’s 2025 budget allots $10 million for a program that has given financial boosts to 105 community-owned businesses since it began in 2014, said Hunter. Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson called the fund “a game-changer for communities across Alberta.” Continued Wilson: “I can see the difference. This government is moving…



