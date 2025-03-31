National News
ticker

Indigenous business grants help transform communities, UCP says

March 31, 2025 25 views

By George Lee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Macleod Gazette Grants aimed at Indigenous businesses are helping create jobs and nurture downhome success stories across Alberta, the legislature heard as the opening of an application process approached. The Aboriginal Business Investment Fund helps cover equipment and infrastructure purchases and upgrades, said Grant Hunter, the UCP member for Taber-Warner in the far south of the province. Supported businesses create jobs while generating revenue and economic stability within their communities, he added. Alberta’s 2025 budget allots $10 million for a program that has given financial boosts to 105 community-owned businesses since it began in 2014, said Hunter. Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson called the fund “a game-changer for communities across Alberta.” Continued Wilson: “I can see the difference. This government is moving…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NDP calls out Mark Carney for Brookfield lawsuit with Mississauga FN

March 31, 2025 18

By Margaret Kirk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star Federal New Democrats are criticizing Prime Minister…

Read more
National News

Port of Churchill sees renewed interest as Canada looks to diversify trade routes

March 31, 2025 26

By Lauren Krugel Manitoba may be smack dab in the middle of the country, but its…

Read more