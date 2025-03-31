National News
ticker

Port of Churchill sees renewed interest as Canada looks to diversify trade routes

March 31, 2025 23 views

By Lauren Krugel Manitoba may be smack dab in the middle of the country, but its premier wishes to remind Canadians it’s a maritime province. “When you think of Manitoba, you think of the Prairies, you think of the bush, but did you know that you can get to saltwater as well?” Wab Kinew said in early February as the province and Ottawa announced a joint $80-million investment in the Port of Churchill. Trade routes that eschew the United States have become a focus as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to threaten Canadian sovereignty and subject businesses to tariff whiplash. One option is the rail-accessible deepwater port in Churchill, Man., near where the Churchill River pours into Hudson Bay. Kinew said investing in the port is one way to “Trump…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NDP calls out Mark Carney for Brookfield lawsuit with Mississauga FN

March 31, 2025 18

By Margaret Kirk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star Federal New Democrats are criticizing Prime Minister…

Read more
National News

Indigenous business grants help transform communities, UCP says

March 31, 2025 22

By George Lee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Macleod Gazette Grants aimed at Indigenous businesses are…

Read more