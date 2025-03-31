NDP calls out Mark Carney for Brookfield lawsuit with Mississauga FN

By Margaret Kirk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star Federal New Democrats are criticizing Prime Minister Mark Carney over a $100-million lawsuit between Mississauga First Nation (MFN) and a subsidiary of his former company, Brookfield Asset Management. Brookfield, a global investment firm specializing in renewable energy, claims to manage $1 trillion in assets and employs approximately 250,000 people across more than 30 countries. Carney served as vice-chair and head of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and impact fund investing at Brookfield from 2020 until 2025, when he ran for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada. The Centre for International Corporate Tax Accountability and Research has accused Brookfield of consistently paying low taxes, exploiting global tax havens, and relying on banking in Bermuda. At a webinar on Friday, Manitoba…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice