Advocating for Indigenous youth through personality pageants

March 31, 2025 33 views

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio Alisha Danielson is quick to say her participation in pageants has nothing to do with her looks. “I want to be judged on who I am and what difference I’m trying to make, rather than what I look like,” said Danielson. “That’s the biggest thing for me.” The 20-year-old is one of Yellowknife’s newest residents, having moved to the city earlier this month. She grew up in Prince Rupert, British Columbia and has ties to Kehewin Cree Nation in Alberta. Danielson was crowned Miss Queen Teen Alberta 2024, Miss Queen Teen Canada 2024 and, more recently, Miss Teen Universal Petite Canada 2025. In June, she will go on to represent Canada in her first international pageant, on a cruise from Florida…

