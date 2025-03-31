National News
Utah becomes first state to ban LGBTQ+ pride flags in government buildings and schools

March 31, 2025 25 views

By Hannah Schoenbaum SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah became the first state to prohibit flying LGBTQ+pride flags at schools and all government buildings after the Republican governor announced he was allowing a ban on unsanctioned flag displays to become law without his signature. Gov. Spencer Cox, who made the announcement late Thursday night, said he continues to have serious concerns with the policy but chose not to reject it because his veto would likely be overridden by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Starting May 7, state or local government buildings will be fined $500 a day for flying any flag other than the United States flag, the Utah state flag, military flags or a short list of others approved by lawmakers. Political flags supporting a certain candidate or party, such as…

