Manitoba to look at potential outreach efforts for U.S. researchers, says Kinew

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says his government is looking at ways to recruit scientists and researchers from the United States. Discussions continued Friday with provincial and territorial leaders and Prime Minister Mark Carney on addressing tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. Kinew says his government is aware of funding cuts under the Trump administration to universities and research institutions and plans to do more outreach about the matter. The NDP government has been running ads in the U.S. to recruit nurses as the province tries to bolster health-care staffing numbers. Kinew says the government is investing in research and post-secondary institutions and that if U.S. academics move to Manitoba, they would be free to conduct research in various areas. Kinew did not provide specific details on what recruitment efforts…



