Ontario judge grants injunction to keep consumption sites open for now

March 31, 2025 24 views

By Liam Casey -CP-An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to keep 10 supervised consumption sites open while he considers a Charter challenge of a new provincial law that bans the sites from operating within 200 metres of schools or daycares. Justice John Callaghan of the Superior Court of Justice said all sites slated to close under the new law by April 1 can remain open until 30 days after he decides the case. “The constitutional issues in this application are complex,” Callaghan wrote. “My decision will require some time. Thus, I have reserved my decision on the Charter and other constitutional issues and the judgment will be released in the coming months.” The Neighbourhood Group, which runs the Kensington Market Overdose Prevention Site in downtown Toronto, launched a lawsuit…

