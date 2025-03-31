Newfoundland destroys textbooks with inaccurate information about Indigenous people

Education officials in Newfoundland and Labrador recently ordered the destruction of thousands of textbooks because they contained inaccurate information about the province’s Indigenous population. The move came after the government’s Indigenous education advisory committee decided the books “did not accurately reflect the cultural reality” of the province. The Education Department says the committee found that the books erroneously stated that Turtle Island — a name for the North American continent used by some Indigenous people — is a creation story that applies to all Indigenous people. As well, the committee found that the books incorrectly said that all Indigenous people are exempt from paying taxes or paying for a university education. The books, used by French immersion students, included stereotypical references to Indigenous eating habits, and incorrectly claimed that all…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice