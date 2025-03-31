National News
B.C. Premier David Eby walking back tariff bill after ‘anxiety’ from stakeholders

March 31, 2025 30 views

By Darryl Greer British Columbia Premier David Eby’s government is walking back a key portion of its controversial tariff response law, admitting the proposed legislation “didn’t get the balance right.” Eby said Friday that the legislation known as Bill 7 needs appropriate “safeguards” after a wave of criticism about potential overreach. “My interest in being able to move quickly to respond to the threat that British Columbia is facing got the better of … my understanding that the safeguards that people are calling for need to be there as well.” He said the province has emergency authority to respond to natural disasters, and he wanted to be able to have a similar response for actions by U.S. President Donald Trump. But he said a key portion of the law is…

