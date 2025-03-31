National News
ticker

‘Greedy’ pop star Tate McRae pockets a leading four wins at Junos pre-telecast ceremony

March 31, 2025 23 views

By David Friend Darren Metz of Haisla hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids said he was caught in the moment of his first Juno win for the pair’s sixth album “Red Future.” It landed rap album of the year at the Juno Awards industry gala Saturday. “I had a good cry walking here,” Metz said in the press room standing beside his collaborator Quinton Nyce, known as Yung Trybez. “When you work so hard towards something for so long, and then finally get it, all the emotions you endured throughout that journey just come out.” Inuk singer-songwriter Elisapie extended the celebration for her pop covers collection “Inuktitut,” which saw her translate hits by Blondie and Metallica to her native tongue. Last year, the album helped her win contemporary Indigenous artist,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NDP calls out Mark Carney for Brookfield lawsuit with Mississauga FN

March 31, 2025 14

By Margaret Kirk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star Federal New Democrats are criticizing Prime Minister…

Read more
National News

Port of Churchill sees renewed interest as Canada looks to diversify trade routes

March 31, 2025 23

By Lauren Krugel Manitoba may be smack dab in the middle of the country, but its…

Read more