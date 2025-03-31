‘Greedy’ pop star Tate McRae pockets a leading four wins at Junos pre-telecast ceremony

By David Friend Darren Metz of Haisla hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids said he was caught in the moment of his first Juno win for the pair’s sixth album “Red Future.” It landed rap album of the year at the Juno Awards industry gala Saturday. “I had a good cry walking here,” Metz said in the press room standing beside his collaborator Quinton Nyce, known as Yung Trybez. “When you work so hard towards something for so long, and then finally get it, all the emotions you endured throughout that journey just come out.” Inuk singer-songwriter Elisapie extended the celebration for her pop covers collection “Inuktitut,” which saw her translate hits by Blondie and Metallica to her native tongue. Last year, the album helped her win contemporary Indigenous artist,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice