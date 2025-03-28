National News
The Latest: Trump effect: Fewer Americans now see Canada as a close US ally

March 28, 2025 56 views

-AP-President Donald Trump is citing his authority over diplomatic negotiations as he seeks Supreme Court approval to deport more immigrants to be imprisoned in El Salvador. And he cited protecting national security to justify ending collective bargaining with labor unions across most of the federal government. JD Vance and his wife are due to visit an American military base in Greenland on Friday in a trip scaled back after an uproar among Greenlanders and Danes over the uninvited guests. And an executive order Trump signed Thursday night puts Vance in charge of rooting out “improper ideology” at the Smithsonian Institution ‘s many museums, in his latest move against the pillars of America’s civil society — universities, science, the media and the law — that he considers out of step with…

