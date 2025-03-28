Workshop on “violence free future” could be intense at times

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Participants in a workshop at Fort William First Nation may emerge feeling they’ve taken an important first step towards “a violence-free future.” That’s the hope of organizers of the two-day event, which starts Saturday morning at the band’s community hall. The forum is to be overseen by SBE Group, the 30-year-old Thunder Bay agency focused on “empowering First Nation communities across North America.” The workshop is open to adult Fort William First Nation band community members. It’s the first time SBE Group has conducted a workshop at Fort William First Nation that specifically addresses the issue of violence. “We encourage people to attend just by themselves, or as a couple,” SBE Group chief executive officer Allison Moulson said on Thursday. She…



