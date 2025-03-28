National News
Poilievre, Singh hit campaign trail as Carney speaks with Trump, premiers on tariffs

March 28, 2025 53 views

By Dylan Robertson Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are on the campaign trail, proposing ideas on housing and crime as Liberal Leader Mark Carney deals with U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats. Trump says he had “an extremely productive call” Friday morning with Carney, adding that he and the prime minister can find common ground in fields like politics and business. Carney will be virtually speaking midday with premiers, after Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on automotive imports. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pledging to impose life sentences for what he calls large-scale instances of human trafficking, smuggling large numbers of guns or trafficking fentanyl. He will hold a news conference in Nanaimo, B.C., and says in campaign video this morning that he wants to “ensure…

