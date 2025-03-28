National News
Parents of slain Manitoba woman hope search for remains in landfill can start soon

By Brittany Hobson -CP-Albert Shingoose never wavered in his belief that the unidentified victim of a Winnipeg serial killer who was given the name Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, was his daughter Ashlee. He would travel from his family home at St. Theresa Point Anisininew Nation in northeastern Manitoba to the province’s capital to comb the streets in the hopes of finding his daughter. As the days, weeks and months passed, the father came to the horrific conclusion that the quiet, caring girl he loved was likely a victim of serial killer Jeremy Skibicki. “I knew at some point that Ashlee was Buffalo Woman,” Albert Shingoose said Thursday. His fears were confirmed this week when Winnipeg police officers travelled to St. Theresa Point to tell Albert and Theresa Shingoose that…

