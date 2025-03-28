National News
Prime Minister Mark Carney hosting a meeting with Canada's premiers today

By Catherine Morrison -CP-For the second day in a row, Liberal Leader Mark Carney has been pulled away from campaigning to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Carney, in his role as prime minister, will meet virtually with Canada’s premiers today to discuss the country’s response to Trump’s latest duties. The president signed an executive order earlier this week to implement 25 per cent levies on all automobile and auto part imports — his latest move to upend global trade through a massive tariff agenda that pushed some automakers’ stock prices down on Thursday. Carney told reporters on Parliament Hill on Thursday that he was organizing the meeting and said the discussion — among others with business leaders, unions and Indigenous leaders — would help Canada have a single co-ordinated…

