The Latest: RFK Jr. shutting down entire health agencies; AP and White House are back in court

March 28, 2025 51 views

-AP-The White House has withdrawn Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a stunning turnaround for Trump’s Cabinet pick after her confirmation had been stalled over concerns about Republicans’ tight margins in the House. In a major overhaul, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will lay off 10,000 workers and shut down entire agencies, including ones that oversee billions of dollars in funds for addiction services and community health centers across the country. Government lawyers say a Turkish doctoral student at Tufts University was moved to a Louisiana detention center before a judge ordered her kept in Massachusetts. A federal judge gave the Trump administration until Friday to explain in court why she’s being detained. Leaders of Canada and Mexico are grappling with…

