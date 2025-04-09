National News
Brantford Police say coutnerfeit currency continues to circulate in city

April 9, 2025 100 views

  BRANTFORD,ONT-The Brantford Police have issued an additional advisory to Brantford businesses and residents after reports continue to be received regarding counterfeit money circulating within Brantford. So far this year Brantford police said they have received 52 reports of counterfeit Canadian bills used at various businesses. Five people have been charged by BPS for using counterfeit bills in 2025. Most of the incidents have involved Canadian bills of $100.00 and $50.00. Similar serial numbers on the $100.00 bills appear to have been circulating across other jurisdictions in Canada. Common serial numbers on the $100.00 bill are, GRJ6710018, GRJ6710019, GRJ6710020, GRJ6710020, GRJ6710021, and GRJ6710022. The counterfeit bills seen in circulation have a holographic window strip on the bill with the word, “Prop Money.” Some of these bills have other obvious signs…

