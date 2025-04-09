National News
ticker

Four-way battle for Nunavik’s riding in federal election

April 9, 2025 126 views

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News A four-way race is shaping up in the Abitibi–Baie-James–Nunavik–Eeyou riding in the April 28 federal election. Quebec’s largest riding — and the third-largest in Canada — includes the region of Abitibi, which is predominantly populated by non-Indigenous Québécois; the Cree region of Eeyou-Istchee; and the Inuit region of Nunavik. Incumbent Sylvie Bérubé is running again for the Bloc Québécois. First elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2021, she has committed to spending more time in Nunavik and working directly with Indigenous communities. In her time as MP, Bérubé visited Nunavik twice. During her first trip, in 2022, she visited Aupaluk for a day. Her second visit was a three-day stop in Kuujjuaq in January 2024, where she met with representatives from…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police say coutnerfeit currency continues to circulate in city

April 9, 2025 101

  BRANTFORD,ONT-The Brantford Police have issued an additional advisory to Brantford businesses and residents after reports…

Read more
National News

Poilievre promises to ban bail, parole and house arrest for repeat serious offenders

April 9, 2025 84

By Anja Karadeglija Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre insisted Wednesday that his promised three-strikes law wouldn’t run…

Read more