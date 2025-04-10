Ontario partners with First Nations for new Northern Ontario hydro project

National News
By Abdul Matin Sarfraz  Local Journalism Initiative Electricity demand continues to rise in Northern Ontario, the provincial government is partnering with two First Nations to explore two new hydroelectric generating stations. If approved, the Nine Mile Rapids and Grand Rapids generating station projects could produce a combined 430 mw of clean energy — enough to power approximately 430,000 homes, said Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce at a press conference on Wednesday. The projects would contribute to the province’s strategy to boost clean energy capacity while supporting economic growth in the north, he added. “By working together in the face of unjustified attacks from President Trump, Ontario will generate all the affordable electricity we need within our own borders, now and well into the future,” Lecce said, calling the…

