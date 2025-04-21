Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Extends Condolences on the Passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis

(April 21, 2025 – Unceded Algonquin Territory, Ottawa) – National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak issued the following statement regarding the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis. “On behalf of the Assembly of First Nations, we extend our deepest condolences to the global community grieving this loss,” said National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak. “While the Catholic Church has a legacy of harm against First Nations, we acknowledge the progress made in recent years, largely due to Pope Francis’ efforts. He listened to us and heard us. He invited us to the Vatican and apologized. It was monumental in our history with the Catholic church.” “First Nations people still struggle with the relationship with the Catholic Church for good reason. We endured so much in the Indian Residential School era. His Holiness Pope…



