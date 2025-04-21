Canadians remember Pope Francis for historic apology for residential schools

By Nicole Thompson Pope Francis will be remembered by Canadian Catholics as a progressive leader whose approach to the papacy helped usher in a new era of Indigenous relations and make the church more responsive to its rank and file. The Vatican says the pontiff died Monday at age 88. Francis was the global leader of Canada’s most popular organized religion. Nearly 11 million Canadians identified as Catholic in the 2021 census, second only to those without a religious affiliation. His most lasting impact in Canada is likely to be his response to one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action: that he apologize for the legacy of residential schools on Canadian soil. Prime Minister Mark Carney, a practising Catholic, called the 2022 apology an “important step of…
Related Posts
Pope Francis apologized for residential schools on historic Canadian visit
April 21, 2025 139
By Brittany Hobson On a warm July day in 2022, thousands of dignitaries, Indigenous leaders and…
Poilievre vows not to impose a home equity tax as Liberals, NDP talk health care
April 21, 2025 240
By Craig Lord Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is claiming the Liberals will impose a tax on…