Community residents welcomed to take survey

April 21, 2025 174 views

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Fort William First Nation residents are being encouraged to take part in a regional health survey developed and overseen by Indigenous officials. The survey, which is open to people who live in the community, is sponsored by the First Nation Information Governance Centre in southern Ontario, and implemented by the Chiefs of Ontario. “Data collected from relatively few surveys can provide an overall picture of what’s happening in the province (when) aggregated with other participating First Nation communities,” a Fort William First Nation project bulletin said. The survey takes about 40 minutes to complete. It’s being made available April 24-25. Those who complete the survey receive a $50 gift card, the bulletin said. Respondents should book an appoint with FWFN’s health…

