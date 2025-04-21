National News
Where do whale sharks mate? The search to learn where the magic happens for the world's biggest fish

April 21, 2025

By Maria Cheng JAMESTOWN, St. Helena (AP) — Whale sharks shouldn’t be hard for scientists to find. They are enormous — they are the biggest fish in the sea and perhaps the biggest fish to have ever lived. They are found in warm oceans all around the world. By shark standards, they are slow swimmers. But they somehow manage to also be very private: Scientists don’t know where they mate, and they’ve never observed it before. They do finally have some clues, though. Scientists suspect the magic may be happening in the waters around St. Helena, a remote volcanic island in the South Atlantic Ocean where Napoleon Bonaparte was once exiled and died. It’s the only place in the world where adult male and female whale sharks are known to…

