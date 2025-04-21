National News
Hudson’s Bay artifacts won’t be an easy buy for cash-strapped institutions: experts

April 21, 2025 153 views

By Tara Deschamps Museums, galleries and other archival institutions will likely need some help, if they want to buy Hudson’s Bay art or artifacts. Historians say most public organizations don’t have the kind of cash they’d need to easily purchase items belonging to the faltering, 355-year-old company. “The reality is archival institutions in Canada do not have money,” said Cody Groat, an assistant processor of history and Indigenous studies at Western University in London, Ont. “There’s chronic underfunding for cultural heritage across the country. It’s existed for many years.” Groat’s remarks come on the heels of news last week that Hudson’s Bay, Canada’s oldest company, will ask a court on Thursday for permission to auction off its 1,700 pieces of art and more than 2,700 artifacts. The fur-trading-business-turned-department-store chain has…

