Poilievre vows not to impose a home equity tax as Liberals, NDP talk health care

April 21, 2025 240 views

By Craig Lord Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is claiming the Liberals will impose a tax on Canadians’ home equity if they’re re-elected as the federal election campaign enters its final week. The last day of advance voting in the general election saw federal leaders scattered across the country, pitching plans on homebuilding and health care. Poilievre was in Toronto Monday afternoon speaking to an audience with CARP, the Canadian Association of Retired Persons. He was asked whether he would put any taxes on equity saved in Canadians’ homes. “We will never allow a tax on home equity. Period. Full stop. Not going to happen,” he said. Currently, Canadians are exempt from paying capital gains tax on the sales of their primary residences, allowing those who own their homes to keep…

