National News
ticker

Pope Francis apologized for residential schools on historic Canadian visit

April 21, 2025 139 views

By Brittany Hobson On a warm July day in 2022, thousands of dignitaries, Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors travelled from across Canada to powwow grounds in central Alberta. For some, the journey took days. For others, decades. They had all come to hear Pope Francis apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools. Francis died Monday at the Vatican. He was 88. It was on the stage at Maskwacis, Alta., where Francis made history. He said he was sorry and ashamed for abuses committed by some members of the Catholic Church as well as for the cultural destruction and forced assimilation that culminated in the schools. “I’m sorry,” Francis said in Spanish. “I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous Peoples.”…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Poilievre vows not to impose a home equity tax as Liberals, NDP talk health care

April 21, 2025 241

By Craig Lord Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is claiming the Liberals will impose a tax on…

Read more
National News

Hudson’s Bay artifacts won’t be an easy buy for cash-strapped institutions: experts

April 21, 2025 154

By Tara Deschamps Museums, galleries and other archival institutions will likely need some help, if they…

Read more